Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    March 11, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    And how do they plan to support those businesses like car washes, window cleaners, etc. throughout the City which will also be impacted?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary aiming to support businesses affected by major construction projects

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 3:31 pm
1 min read
Meghan Huchkowski, said, when she opened Doodle Dogs, she was told the Marda Loop Main Street project would be completed by the summer of 2024 - but more than a year later construction is still going on. View image in full screen
Construction in Calgary's Marda Loop neighbourhood in 2025. City council is weighing its options to support businesses affected by major projects in the city. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As the City of Calgary gets set for another busy construction season, leaders are working out a series of approaches to help make that work more friendly for local businesses.

On Wednesday, city councillors debated the best way to move forward with large construction projects while supporting businesses affected by the work.

It comes as the city embarks on an ambitious project to replace a large section of the Bearspaw south feeder main in Calgary — work that would normally take up to four years, according to Mayor Jeromy Farkas, will be completed in just a year.

Previous water main breaks along that pipe, as well as the new construction project, have disrupted and even permanently displaced some local businesses.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A report sent to the city’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee says the Business-Friendly Construction Policy “clarifies what Calgarians can expect from City-led construction projects,” setting clear objectives to guide how aspects like customer access are considered when construction projects are planned and put into action.

Story continues below advertisement

A one-time grant to support businesses in Marda Loop, named the Main Streets Business Support Grant, was piloted in 2024 to help those businesses prepare for construction disruptions — but the report found the program didn’t achieve its stated intent.

Work in Marda Loop disrupted activity for dozens of business owners over the course of multiple years. View image in full screen
Work in Marda Loop disrupted activity for dozens of business owners over the course of multiple years. Skylar Peters / Global News

“Most businesses (71 per cent) self-reported using funds for general operating costs, while one-third used funds for intended business-led initiatives,” the report said.

However, any level of support comes with some risk.

“There is reputational risk that the Policy could create an unrealistic expectation that construction impacts can be fully avoided given construction inherently being disruptive,” the report outlined.

Calgary’s capital construction program includes $3.8 billion in projects in 2026.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices