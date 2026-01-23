Calgary cafe forced to move due to Bearspaw feeder main replacement project

Send this page to someone via email

A longstanding Edworthy Park cafe is being forced to relocate as the City of Calgary accelerates a project to replace the Bearspaw feeder main after its second rupture in less than two years.

Angel’s Cafe, which has been in business along the north side of the Bow River at Edworthy Park for 28 years, received notice from city officials Friday it must move within 30 days to make way for the project.

A portion the Edworthy Park parking lot is serving as one of three staging location for construction crews as part of the pipe replacement work.

Cathy Jacobs, who owns Angel’s Cafe, said the notice came as a shock after signing a five-year lease for the site six months ago.

“There was no warning, no compassion, no care, no conversation, no negotiation,” she told Global News.

Jacobs said she “didn’t sleep all night” after receiving the notice, and is looking at permananetly closing the business as soon as Sunday.

“I’ve got a team of people including a single dad with four kids, this is his lifeline,” Jacobs said. “That’s being threatened right now.”

Earlier this week, city officials announced work on replacing the Bearspaw feeder main would start this week on an expedited timeline, with the goal of completing the entire replacement by December. Original timelines had construction starting in the spring with a completion date sometime in 2028.

The project will see the installation of a new steel pipe parallel to the existing line. A city spokesperson said the extent of the upcoming impacts is not yet known, but will grow as they continue to plan.

“In preparation for the known construction impacts and to ensure we can support additional needs as they arise, we have been actively communicating with nearby residents and businesses to inform them of the upcoming work and readying the area for heavy construction,” the city said in a statement.

“We remain committed to notifying impacted parties directly to create plans to support construction of this critical infrastructure.”

According to the city, impacts to Edworthy Park include limited access to the north parking lot for “the duration of construction,” and significant equipment needing to be routed through the area.

Crews will use microtunnelling in the project’s first phase, from the Shaganappi Pump Station at Edworthy Park to 73 Street N.W. on the west side of the Bow River, due to crossings at major roadways, the river and the CPKC rail line.

The second stage of the project, set to run from 73 Street N.W. to 89 Street N.W., is undergoing design, and city officials said more information is expected to be released soon.

View image in full screen A map of the Bearspaw feeder main replacement project. Global News

Ward & Burke Microtunnelling Ltd. and Graham Construction were awarded the contracts for the project after the City of Calgary cancelled its competitive bid process in an effort to accelerate the work.

Ward 7 Coun. Myke Atkinson, who represents the area, said it’s unfortunate a business that’s “doing great work in the community” needs to be relocated.

“Obviously this is a disruptive process that’s coming in here so we’re making sure that, as much as possible, those folks are being taken care of through what is a a very difficult and challenging situation,” he told Global News late Friday.

Atkinson said a speedy replacement of the pipe is critical due to concerns the existing feeder main could rupture again, compounded by a limited water supply in the Glenmore Reservoir until the spring melt.

“Unfortunately, this is the reality of the situation we’re faced with given the emergency,” Atkinson said.

Conversations remain ongoing, according to the city, saying officials are working with those directly impacted to mitigate concerns “when and where it’s practical.”

“The city appreciates the community’s understanding as we advance this critical infrastructure work to ensure the continued reliability and safety of Calgary’s water supply,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.

Jacobs said she hopes to meet with city councillors to discuss the situation as the cafe has become a hub in the community for so many years.

According to the notice given to Jacobs, her business must vacate the property by Feb. 22, which includes a full teardown of the building.

“Next week I have to pack the building up, move everything out of here and put it somewhere,” Jacobs said.

“I don’t know where.”