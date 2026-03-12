Edmonton LRT construction to close 102 Avenue to traffic starting March 16

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next week, 102 Avenue will be fully closed from 107 Street to 102 Street for the rest of 2026, as construction on Edmonton’s Valley Line West LRT continues.

In a release, the City of Edmonton says the work on 102 Avenue will happen in phases, with the first phase expected to begin on March 16 and lasting approximately 20 weeks.

The city says there will still be pedestrian access, and bike lanes have already been temporarily relocated to 103 Avenue.

The plan to fully close 102 Avenue will allow the work to be completed faster, reduce traffic impacts, and bring the area closer to its final permanent configuration.