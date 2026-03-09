Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary water restrictions in effect, expected to remain for 4 weeks

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 9:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary water restrictions to return as crews prepare to reinforce sections of south Bearspaw feeder main'
Calgary water restrictions to return as crews prepare to reinforce sections of south Bearspaw feeder main
WATCH: Calgary water restrictions to return as crews prepare to reinforce sections of south Bearspaw feeder main
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Water restrictions are in effect for Calgary residents as the city begins reinforcement work on a major water main.

The Bearspaw South Feeder Main shut down Monday for the project, which is expected to last roughly four weeks.

The feeder main normally supplies about 60 per cent of the city’s water. During the shutdown, Calgary will rely on the smaller Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, which is operating at maximum capacity, for water.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“No outdoor water use is permitted at this time. We’re also asking Calgarians to take steps to reduce their indoor water use by 25 litres per person each day,” the city said on its website.

“By keeping our water demand below 500 million litres of water, we stay in the green zone. This means demand can be met by the drinking water system during the reinforcement work.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The city added that if it exceeds that daily limit, Calgary will be put at increased risk of insufficient water to fight fires, low water pressure and potential boil water advisories and/or system failure resulting in no water.

Recommended steps to limit water use include skipping toilet flushes, reducing showers to three minutes or less and only running dishwashers and washing machines with a full load.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices