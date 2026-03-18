The Calgary Stampede unveils 20-year ‘master plan’ for Stampede Park

The Calgary Stampede has unveiled a “master plan” — its vision of how the annual event will evolve over the next 20 years.

The plan is for Stampede Park to become a year-round destination, as part of Calgary’s growing culture and entertainment district.

“The vision … is that it becomes just a cool place for people to come on any day of the week,” said Stampede CEO Joel Cowley.

“When we think of Stampede Park now, it is largely events-driven. People only come here if there’s an event, whether it’s a hockey game, a lacrosse game, car and boat show, a convention, the annual Calgary Stampede. They’re not thinking, ‘Hey, let’s go to Stampede Park.’ We want this … entertainment district to be a year-round draw and not just for Calgarians to come and enjoy, but for those outside of Calgary,” Cowley added.

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View image in full screen This image, provided by the Calgary Stampede, shows the major new developments that are being planned for Stampede Park over the next 20 years. Source: Calgary Stampede

The master plan calls for Stampede Park to be split into seven distinct zones, with some existing buildings being torn down and new ones built.

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Among the nearly $2 billion worth of projects already completed or underway are the BMO Centre expansion, the Nutrien Western Event Centre, the reclamation of Elbow River Park, the rebuilt Victoria Park/Stampede Station and Scotia Place, the new home of the Calgary Flames that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.

The Saddledome will be torn down and the area where it currently sits will be turned into an all-season live event zone, adjacent to Scotia Place.

The Big Four Building will also be demolished to make way for a new multi-purpose building that will make it easier to host the growing number of music and other events that are taking place at Stampede Park. Also, a brand new agriculture building will be built.

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The original grandstand and track facilities will also be renovated. New parking, rideshare and commercial developments will be added, and a new hotel is already under construction.

“We do not have a price tag on this at this point. We will approach each one of these developments as the opportunity presents itself. When we sense that we have a partner who’s willing to participate, we’ll basically pursue that and try and fill it out. So there’s no order with regard,” said Cowley.

“Obviously the Saddledome has to come down before some of this is done. So that sets a timeline on that space. But the remaining spaces, it will be more opportunistic as we go out and develop these partnerships to accomplish this vision.”

View image in full screen The Calgary Stampede says the goal of the new master plan is to help make Calgary’s burgeoning arts and entertainment district a year-round destination. Source: Calgary Stampede

The Stampede board said the process of developing the new master plan took 18 months and was done in co-operation with the planning and architecture firm, Populous, which also helped design the new BMO Centre, along with Calgary-based GGA Architecture, and included consultation with the city and a broad range of stakeholders, community partners and area landowners.

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Cowley envisions the plan resulting in Calgary becoming something like “Nashville North.”

“Those who’ve been to Nashville know what a year-round destination that is, that people just flock there because it’s a cool place to go,” said Cowley.

“We have the original party tent during Stampede called Nashville North here on our grounds. There’s no reason Calgary can’t be the Nashville of the North.”