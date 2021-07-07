SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Proof of vaccine or rapid test required to visit Nashville North in 2021

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 9:51 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Calgary Stampede announces Nashville North entrance restrictions' COVID-19: Calgary Stampede announces Nashville North entrance restrictions
With the Calgary Stampede only days away, organizers announced Tuesday that visitors to Nashville North will need to provide proof of their vaccination or take a rapid COVID-19 test on-site before being allowed to enter the canopy.

If you want to watch live music and two-step at Nashville North, you’ll be required to either show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination or participate in a rapid COVID-19 test, officials announced Tuesday.

The new precautions at the Calgary Stampede’s infamous country bar are in participation with 19 to Zero, which will be running the program, and begin on Thursday, July 8.

Read more: Nashville North announces all-Canadian lineup for Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede said that while rapid testing — which is free — doesn’t take long, sharing proof of vaccination (at least one vaccination two weeks prior) is the quickest way to gain entry to the popular venue.

Visitors can show a physical copy or photo of their vaccination record or can use Alberta Health’s MyHealth App to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“This simple process provides an extra level of comfort specifically for Nashville North,” The Calgary Stampede’s Jim Laurendeau said.

“It is just one of many safety protocols and aligned with our commitment to meet and exceed all public health guidelines.”

Click to play video: 'Getting ready for the 2021 Calgary Stampede' Getting ready for the 2021 Calgary Stampede
Getting ready for the 2021 Calgary Stampede

Officials said they will be monitoring the effectiveness of the program and do have other safety precautions in place at Nashville North.

Trending Stories

Instead of being housed in a large tent, the 18+ country music venue has been changed to feature a canopy-style covering that allows for more airflow.

Officials have also moved Nashville North next to the Stampede Grandstand and introduced digital queuing to reduce crowded lineups and encourage social distancing.

“Digital queuing prevents the need to physically stand in line,” Laurendeau explained. “You can head out and enjoy everything else Stampede Park has to offer.

Story continues below advertisement

“When it’s your turn to enter, you will receive a notification. It’s just that easy.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When it's your turn to enter, you will receive a notification. It's just that easy."

Read more: How to save money at the 2021 Calgary Stampede

Entry to Nashville North is free with admission to the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

“For Stampede 2021, the legendary venue has the most acts ever to grace the Nashville North stage,” officials said in a news release.

“If you’re ready to get out and enjoy live country music, this will be the place to kick off your summer.”

For more information about Nashville North you can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta COVID-19 tagCalgary Stampede tagCountry Music tagcovid-19 vaccination tagRapid Test tagCOVID-19 Rapid Test tagNashville North tagCalgary country music tagCalgary country music venue tagcountry music venue tagNashville North changes tagproof of COVID-19 vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers