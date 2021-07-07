Proof of vaccine or rapid test required to visit Nashville North in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

If you want to watch live music and two-step at Nashville North, you’ll be required to either show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination or participate in a rapid COVID-19 test, officials announced Tuesday.

The new precautions at the Calgary Stampede’s infamous country bar are in participation with 19 to Zero, which will be running the program, and begin on Thursday, July 8.

The Calgary Stampede said that while rapid testing — which is free — doesn’t take long, sharing proof of vaccination (at least one vaccination two weeks prior) is the quickest way to gain entry to the popular venue.

Visitors can show a physical copy or photo of their vaccination record or can use Alberta Health’s MyHealth App to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

“This simple process provides an extra level of comfort specifically for Nashville North,” The Calgary Stampede’s Jim Laurendeau said.

“It is just one of many safety protocols and aligned with our commitment to meet and exceed all public health guidelines.”

Officials said they will be monitoring the effectiveness of the program and do have other safety precautions in place at Nashville North.

Instead of being housed in a large tent, the 18+ country music venue has been changed to feature a canopy-style covering that allows for more airflow.

Officials have also moved Nashville North next to the Stampede Grandstand and introduced digital queuing to reduce crowded lineups and encourage social distancing.

“Digital queuing prevents the need to physically stand in line,” Laurendeau explained. “You can head out and enjoy everything else Stampede Park has to offer.

“When it’s your turn to enter, you will receive a notification. It’s just that easy.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "When it's your turn to enter, you will receive a notification. It's just that easy."

Entry to Nashville North is free with admission to the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

“For Stampede 2021, the legendary venue has the most acts ever to grace the Nashville North stage,” officials said in a news release.

“If you’re ready to get out and enjoy live country music, this will be the place to kick off your summer.”

For more information about Nashville North you can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.