Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Stampede closes in on all time attendance record

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 8:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede attendance closes in on all-time record'
Calgary Stampede attendance closes in on all-time record
WATCH: Over the last 10 days, the Calgary Stampede has taken over the city, given thousands of visitors a true western experience. As Craig Momney reports, officials are expecting this year's Stampede to break the all-time attendance record set back in 2012.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Stampede is closing in on its all-time attendance record set more than a decade ago.

During a press conference on Sunday, officials with the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth announced after nine days, the Stampede has welcomed 1,331,280 guests to the stampede grounds.

The largest stampede attendance ever was set back in 2012, with 1,409,371 during its centennial celebration.

Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said while these numbers are something to celebrate, he doesn’t set attendance goals.

“I set experience goals,” said Cowley.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I’m a firm believer that we focus on the qualitative first and foremost.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm a firm believer that we focus on the qualitative first and foremost.

“If everyone who comes (to) Stampede Park during the Calgary Stampede, and quite frankly throughout the year with our burgeoning convention, Advanced Business, if everyone has a great experience, we are successful.”

Story continues below advertisement

Will Osler, president of the Calgary Stampede and chair of the board, said while the “attendance numbers are great,” it’s the guest experience that is most important.

“When we get it right and I think we did this year … and we offer those guest experiences, those great experiences then they’re gonna come,” he said.

Trending Now

The 2024 edition of the stampede set attendance records during Tim Horton’s family day on July 7, when 201,260 guests were in attendance. During TC Energy day, 141,053 visitors went through the park’s gates.

As well, more than 350,000 people lined the streets of Calgary for the annual Calgary Stampede parade.

During its final day on Sunday, the Calgary Stampede said it would need 78,091 visitors to enter the park to break the all-time record.

The Calgary Stampede will return to the city on July 4, 2025.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices