Canada

Calgary Stampede announces lineup for throwback Summer Stage

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 9:00 am
Dear Rouge performs during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. View image in full screen
Dear Rouge performs during Fire Aid for Fort McMurray in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Calgary Stampede announced its lineup — featuring artists from rock, hip hop, pop and EDM — for the Summer Stage on Thursday.

Read more: Nashville North announces all-Canadian lineup for Calgary Stampede

“It’s been a ton of fun to program the Stampede Summer Stage, and we’re so excited to bring another live music opportunity to our community,” said Kyle Corner, Stampede programming manager, in a press release.

“This lineup offers a huge range of genres, so you can enjoy a different music experience each day at this outdoor venue, and it’s free with your park admission.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This lineup offers a huge range of genres, so you can enjoy a different music experience each day at this outdoor venue, and it's free with your park admission."

Read more: Calgary Stampede: Everything we know about the 2021 event so far

Due to COVID-19, the Stampede will look different this year.

“This 2021 experience is a throwback to the big outdoor music event the Stampede had in the 70s called Summertown,” Corner said.

“A 100 per cent homegrown lineup is our way of tipping our hats to the open-air concert area that started it all, and of course, we are kicking it up a bunch of notches with nearly 30 performances in 11 days this July.”

Summertown 1972 (left). Calgary Stampede map 1972 (right).
Summertown 1972 (left). Calgary Stampede map 1972 (right). Calgary Stampede

Musical guests include:

  • The Trews
  • Classified
  • Michael Bernard Fitzgerald
  • Dear Rouge
  • The Sheepdogs
  • Default
  • Sam Roberts Band
  • Stars
  • Monster Truck
  • Big Wreck
  • Marianas Trench
  • The Funk Hunters
  • Blue Rodeo
  • The Static Shift
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids
  • Turbo
  • JJ Shiplett
  • The Wild!
  • k-os
  • Said The Whale
  • Jessia
  • Stickybuds
  • Jessu & Pyka
  • Odario
  • The Dungarees
  • Robert Adam
  • Jess Knights
  • Danielle Ryan
  • Mariel Buckley

The Stampede runs July 9 to 18.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
