Calgary Stampede announces lineup for throwback Summer Stage

The Calgary Stampede announced its lineup — featuring artists from rock, hip hop, pop and EDM — for the Summer Stage on Thursday.

“It’s been a ton of fun to program the Stampede Summer Stage, and we’re so excited to bring another live music opportunity to our community,” said Kyle Corner, Stampede programming manager, in a press release.

“This lineup offers a huge range of genres, so you can enjoy a different music experience each day at this outdoor venue, and it’s free with your park admission.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This lineup offers a huge range of genres, so you can enjoy a different music experience each day at this outdoor venue, and it's free with your park admission."

Due to COVID-19, the Stampede will look different this year.

“This 2021 experience is a throwback to the big outdoor music event the Stampede had in the 70s called Summertown,” Corner said.

“A 100 per cent homegrown lineup is our way of tipping our hats to the open-air concert area that started it all, and of course, we are kicking it up a bunch of notches with nearly 30 performances in 11 days this July.”

Summertown 1972 (left). Calgary Stampede map 1972 (right). Calgary Stampede

Musical guests include:

The Trews

Classified

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald

Dear Rouge

The Sheepdogs

Default

Sam Roberts Band

Stars

Monster Truck

Big Wreck

Marianas Trench

The Funk Hunters

Blue Rodeo

The Static Shift

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Turbo

JJ Shiplett

The Wild!

k-os

Said The Whale

Jessia

Stickybuds

Jessu & Pyka

Odario

The Dungarees

Robert Adam

Jess Knights

Danielle Ryan

Mariel Buckley

The Stampede runs July 9 to 18.

