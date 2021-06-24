Calgary Stampede announces lineup for throwback Summer Stage

The Calgary Stampede announced its lineup — featuring artists from rock, hip hop, pop and EDM — for the Summer Stage on Thursday.
“It’s been a ton of fun to program the Stampede Summer Stage, and we’re so excited to bring another live music opportunity to our community,” said Kyle Corner, Stampede programming manager, in a press release.
“This lineup offers a huge range of genres, so you can enjoy a different music experience each day at this outdoor venue, and it’s free with your park admission.”
Due to COVID-19, the Stampede will look different this year.
“This 2021 experience is a throwback to the big outdoor music event the Stampede had in the 70s called Summertown,” Corner said.
“A 100 per cent homegrown lineup is our way of tipping our hats to the open-air concert area that started it all, and of course, we are kicking it up a bunch of notches with nearly 30 performances in 11 days this July.”
Musical guests include:
- The Trews
- Classified
- Michael Bernard Fitzgerald
- Dear Rouge
- The Sheepdogs
- Default
- Sam Roberts Band
- Stars
- Monster Truck
- Big Wreck
- Marianas Trench
- The Funk Hunters
- Blue Rodeo
- The Static Shift
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids
- Turbo
- JJ Shiplett
- The Wild!
- k-os
- Said The Whale
- Jessia
- Stickybuds
- Jessu & Pyka
- Odario
- The Dungarees
- Robert Adam
- Jess Knights
- Danielle Ryan
- Mariel Buckley
The Stampede runs July 9 to 18.
