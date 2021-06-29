Calgary Stampede announces new midway food for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede has unveiled some of the tasty new treats that will be available for purchase at the midway in 2021.

On Tuesday, officials released details on the flavourful new foods which include Pickle Lemonade, Flaming Hot Cheetos mini donuts, a Cool Ranch Doritos corn dog, cotton candy soft serve ice cream and pork intestines on a stick.

“Stampede 2021 will feed your appetite for fun, whether it’s with the traditional treats you know and love, or the wild and wacky new creations on the menu,” a news release said.

“With thousands of fabulous food options, choose a new flavourful adventure each day at Stampede 2021.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With thousands of fabulous food options, choose a new flavourful adventure each day at Stampede 2021."

New midway food at the 2021 Calgary Stampede

Blueberry mini donuts

View image in full screen Blueberry Mini Donuts. Calgary Stampede

Butter chicken bombs

View image in full screen Butter Chicken Bombs. Calgary Stampede

Cool Ranch Dorito corndog

View image in full screen Cool Ranch Dorito Corndog. Calgary Stampede

Cotton candy soft serve ice cream

View image in full screen Cotton Candy Soft Serve Ice Cream. Calgary Stampede

Flamin’ Hot Cheeto mini donuts

View image in full screen Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mini Donuts. Calgary Stampede

Louisiana gator bites

View image in full screen Louisiana Gator Bites. Calgary Stampede

Pickle lemonade

View image in full screen Pickle Lemonade. Calgary Stampede

Pork Intestine on a stick

View image in full screen Pork Intestine on a stick. Calgary Stampede

Rainbow grilled cheese

View image in full screen Rainbow Grilled Cheese. Calgary Stampede

Sweet teriyaki cauliflower wings

View image in full screen Sweet Teriyaki Cauliflower Wings. Calgary Stampede

Triple Dog Dare You hot dog

Triple Dog Dare You. Calgary Stampede

Un’Chkn burger

View image in full screen Un’Chkn Burger. Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede runs July 9-18, 2021.

For the full list of foods offered at the 2021 midway, you can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.