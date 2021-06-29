Calgary Stampede announces new midway food for 2021

The Calgary Stampede has unveiled some of the tasty new treats that will be available for purchase at the midway in 2021.
On Tuesday, officials released details on the flavourful new foods which include Pickle Lemonade, Flaming Hot Cheetos mini donuts, a Cool Ranch Doritos corn dog, cotton candy soft serve ice cream and pork intestines on a stick.
“Stampede 2021 will feed your appetite for fun, whether it’s with the traditional treats you know and love, or the wild and wacky new creations on the menu,” a news release said.
“With thousands of fabulous food options, choose a new flavourful adventure each day at Stampede 2021.”
New midway food at the 2021 Calgary Stampede
Blueberry mini donuts
Butter chicken bombs
Cool Ranch Dorito corndog
Cotton candy soft serve ice cream
Flamin’ Hot Cheeto mini donuts
Louisiana gator bites
Pickle lemonade
Pork Intestine on a stick
Rainbow grilled cheese
Sweet teriyaki cauliflower wings
Triple Dog Dare You hot dog
Un’Chkn burger
The Calgary Stampede runs July 9-18, 2021.
For the full list of foods offered at the 2021 midway, you can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.
