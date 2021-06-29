SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Calgary Stampede announces new midway food for 2021

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 8:30 am
Visitors stroll the food stalls at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 18, 2010. The Stampede features ten days of rodeo action, chuckwagon races, livestock competitions and a midway. View image in full screen
Visitors stroll the food stalls at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 18, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Stampede has unveiled some of the tasty new treats that will be available for purchase at the midway in 2021.

On Tuesday, officials released details on the flavourful new foods which include Pickle Lemonade, Flaming Hot Cheetos mini donuts, a Cool Ranch Doritos corn dog, cotton candy soft serve ice cream and pork intestines on a stick.

Read more: Calgary Stampede announces mini 2021 parade, Global News to broadcast live

“Stampede 2021 will feed your appetite for fun, whether it’s with the traditional treats you know and love, or the wild and wacky new creations on the menu,” a news release said.

“With thousands of fabulous food options, choose a new flavourful adventure each day at Stampede 2021.”

New midway food at the 2021 Calgary Stampede

Blueberry mini donuts

Blueberry Mini Donuts View image in full screen
Blueberry Mini Donuts. Calgary Stampede

Butter chicken bombs

Butter Chicken Bombs View image in full screen
Butter Chicken Bombs. Calgary Stampede

Cool Ranch Dorito corndog

Cool Ranch Dorito Corndog View image in full screen
Cool Ranch Dorito Corndog. Calgary Stampede

Cotton candy soft serve ice cream

Cotton Candy Soft Serve Ice Cream View image in full screen
Cotton Candy Soft Serve Ice Cream. Calgary Stampede

Flamin’ Hot Cheeto mini donuts

Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mini Donuts View image in full screen
Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mini Donuts. Calgary Stampede

Louisiana gator bites

Louisiana Gator Bites View image in full screen
Louisiana Gator Bites. Calgary Stampede

Pickle lemonade

Pickle Lemonade View image in full screen
Pickle Lemonade. Calgary Stampede

Pork Intestine on a stick

Pork Intestine on a stick View image in full screen
Pork Intestine on a stick. Calgary Stampede

Rainbow grilled cheese

Rainbow Grilled Cheese View image in full screen
Rainbow Grilled Cheese. Calgary Stampede

Sweet teriyaki cauliflower wings

Sweet Teriyaki Cauliflower Wings View image in full screen
Sweet Teriyaki Cauliflower Wings. Calgary Stampede

Triple Dog Dare You hot dog

Triple Dog Dare You
Triple Dog Dare You. Calgary Stampede

Un’Chkn burger

Un’Chkn Burger View image in full screen
Un’Chkn Burger. Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede runs July 9-18, 2021.

For the full list of foods offered at the 2021 midway, you can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.

