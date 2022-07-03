Silver Star bike park ready for summer

Send this page to someone via email

Silver Star Mountain Resort is now open to mountain bikers for another year of trail riding, and riders are stoked to be back.

“The trails have been really good considering just the amount of moisture and snow that’s up there,” said trail rider Tim Pietrman.

“They’ve done a great job.”

Read more: Sunshine Village offering summer skiing for first time since 1991

Canada’s second biggest bike park received an unusually high amount of precipitation this winter and spring, which means it took a full team effort from the crew at Silver Star to open on time.

“They got straight down to it and honestly they had a lot of fun doing it,” explained Silver Star marketing manager Doug Chimuk.

“They built a big snow tunnel at the top for the guests to ride through. People were riding in between big banks of snow for a while – its melting down really nice and that moisture really helps with the trails this early in the season.”

Those enjoying the resort’s pathways this summer will also notice a few new additions.

“Electric avenue is a new e-bike accessible trail, so they can ride up from the bottom of the lift now to Paradise and then access the upper mountain or back into the village, so that’s new,” described Chimuk.

“We’ve got a couple other trails on the go that are new top to bottom, and we’ll be sharing more about those soon.”

Silver Star boasts over 125 kilometres of cross-country and downhill trails as well as 300 jumps. If you’re planning on hitting the terrain anytime soon, you’ll want to plan ahead.

“I was actually surprised by how full the parking lot is, because last time I was here it was sort of just a few riders,” said John Dawson, a mountain biker visiting from the lower mainland.

There will be no shortage of fun events at the resort this summer. The Crankworkx Bike Fest runs from July 28-31, followed by the Summer Wine Festival from Aug. 11-14 and the Craft Beer and Cider Festival on Sept. 10.

Silver Star will be open to mountain bikers from now until around the end of September.