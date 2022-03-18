Spring skiing: Sunny skies, no masks in forecast for Okanagan mountains

Send this page to someone via email

With the start of spring just hours away, and B.C. having lifted its mask mandate earlier this month, James Shalman was all smiles on Friday.

For the first time in two years, spring skiing in the Okanagan promises to be different, with face coverings no longer required in lift lines or in public spaces, though some businesses may require a vaccine passport.

“We’re absolutely looking forward to it,” said Shalman, the general manager of Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton.

“It’s been a long time coming.

“Everyone’s very excited to be removing the masks and just being able to get out there and be a little bit more free.”

Shalman added that he feels “a little bit naked now not wearing (a mask). But it sure is a good feeling and I’m getting used to it more and more every day.”

In B.C., spring officially starts on Sunday morning, at 8:33 a.m.

In the North Okanagan, spring skiing is in full swing at SilverStar Mountain Resort, where face coverings are no longer required in lift lines or inside establishments. The one exception is inside the patrol hut.

“Conditions are still looking great, and we have lots of fun events and activities planned for spring break on the mountain,” the resort said in an email to Global News.

The weekend forecast is a mixed bag, with Saturday being cloudy, along with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of precipitation, though Sunday is expected to be sunny and warm, with valley temperatures reaching 9 C.

Monday’s forecast features clouds and a 70 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, along with a high of 7 C. But Tuesday through Thursday, sunny skies are projected along with highs of 12 to 14 C.

All in all, fantastic conditions for spring skiing — and the first week of spring break.

Asked if he expects an attendance bump given the positive indicators, Shalman said no.

“I don’t really see any increase in numbers since the announcement of not having to wear a mask,” said Shalman.

“I think people are happier now for not having to do it, but I don’t see an increase in numbers as a cause of that.”

Asked about the 2021-22 season so far, Shalman admitted it’s been a struggle.

“We had OK conditions to start, but January was weird and we had two weeks without even a snowflake,” he said. “And then we finally got snow at the end of January and early February.

“But then temperatures got really warm on us and then really cold. So that set us up with some firm, almost icy conditions. But now March has been good. We’ve had lots of snow and more snow is in the forecast.

“Conditions are back to soft and powdery and our numbers right now are really good for March. Obviously, Mother Nature is a big factor.”

