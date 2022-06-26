Sunshine Village offering summer skiing for first time since 1991

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking for things to do over the Canada Day long weekend, how about hitting the ski slopes? Sunshine Village plans to reopen one chairlift and the surrounding runs for six days, starting Tuesday.

“People are out-of-this-world excited for it,” said Kendra Scurfield, director of brand and communications with Sunshine Village.

“A lot of them are like, ‘Is this a prank? Is this for real? Is this actually happening?’ I personally am like, what’s more Canadian than skiing on Canada Day?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A lot of them are like, 'Is this a prank? Is this for real? Is this actually happening?' I personally am like, what's more Canadian than skiing on Canada Day?"

She explained that a record winter snowfall and cool spring at the ski hill in Banff National Park is the reason it’s possible.

“Nine-hundred centimetres is one of our snowiest winters on record. The last time we had so much snow was actually in the 1956-57 ski and snowboard season. So it was a very, very snowy winter,” Scurfield said on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the first time in more than 30 years that the resort has opened this late in the ski season, and only the second time in the resort’s nearly 100 years of operation.

“The last time we did so was in 1991, after an incredibly snowy year just like this one.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The last time we did so was in 1991, after an incredibly snowy year just like this one."

Read more: Sunshine Village accepts Parks Canada site guidelines despite concerns

Scurfield said once the decision was made to try and reopen for a few days, the mountain operations team had to see what was feasible.

“We needed to make sure that we could get the snow pack down again. It hasn’t been maintained since Slush Cup Monday — which was on May 23 — and so we also are working to get ropes up, fencing in place and just making sure that the resort is safe to welcome skiers and snowboarders.”

1:57 Behind the scenes of Sunshine Village’s terrain parks Behind the scenes of Sunshine Village’s terrain parks – Dec 24, 2020

Some runs have been groomed and the Strawberry Express chairlift will open June 28. The hope is to keep operating until July 3.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are asking that all skiers and snowboarders stay on the groomed trails as it is imperative for the environmental integrity of our resorts.”

Sunshine Village already welcomes people up the mountain in the summer for hiking and sightseeing, and Scurfield said the Standish Express chairlift will be open for that as well.

Read more: Sunshine Village to run gondola this summer for first time in 20 years

Tickets are $59. But anyone who’s pre-purchased their season pass for the 2023 ski season can ski this upcoming week for free.