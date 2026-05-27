The Regina Red Sox are ready to step up to the plate

The Regina Red Sox are stepping back in the batter’s box with momentum and expectations as their season gets underway on Thursday.
Coming off a championship run, the club knows its opponents are ceiling them, ready to take their best shot at the defending Western Canadian Baseball League champs. Despite being a target, it doesn’t faze them as head coach Rye Pothakos tells us.
“We’re just going to play our brand of baseball and if we’re living in everybody else’s head, that’s fine.”
Still, the Red Sox are built for it. A strong returning core that helped anchor last season’s success is back in the mix, bringing familiarity, chemistry and a winning standard to the 2026 campaign. Guys like playoff MVP Brady Bye and pitchers Zander Oudie-Senger and Colton Bank.
Around them, Pothakos has reloaded the roster with a wave of new collegiate talent, including several NCAA players who are expected to make an immediate impact. Pothakos is pleased with his recruiting and excited to see what they will bring this season.
With new faces pushing for roles and veterans setting the tone, competition has been tight from day one. Now, as the season opens, Regina isn’t just swinging for wins — they are setting their sights out of the park in the hopes of bringing home back-to-back WCBL titles.
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