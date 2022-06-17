Menu

Environment

Ocean Wise brings the sea to Saskatoon students

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 5:29 pm
Four Saskatoon schools will house a travelling brand-new Ocean Wise Sea Dome where students can see ocean creatures and learn about climate change. View image in full screen
Four Saskatoon schools will house a travelling brand-new Ocean Wise Sea Dome where students can see ocean creatures and learn about climate change. Photo supplied / Ocean Wise

Students on the prairies will have the chance to see mackerel gliding overhead, squids and many other ocean creatures as a new sea dome is brought to Saskatoon.

On June 17, 2022, Ocean Wise Sea Dome will be on site at four Saskatoon schools. The sea dome is an immersive, pop-up ocean adventure that is a planetarium-style six-metre dome that projects 360-degree 4K cinematic footage of the ocean and its creatures, “transporting” youth under the sea.

“The experience is designed to highlight connections between ocean health, climate change, and daily life – and get kids excited about ocean conservation,” according to a news advisory. “The day will also include marine artifacts and sessions on the Arctic.”

Saskatoon is one of seven stops the Ocean Wise Sea Dome will be visiting for the debut of the sea dome as it travels on a 14-week tour of Western Canada.

Click to play video: 'The Vancouver Aquarium closes to the public in an effort to save money' The Vancouver Aquarium closes to the public in an effort to save money
The Vancouver Aquarium closes to the public in an effort to save money – Sep 1, 2020

 

