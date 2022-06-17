Ocean Wise brings the sea to Saskatoon students

Send this page to someone via email

Students on the prairies will have the chance to see mackerel gliding overhead, squids and many other ocean creatures as a new sea dome is brought to Saskatoon.

On June 17, 2022, Ocean Wise Sea Dome will be on site at four Saskatoon schools. The sea dome is an immersive, pop-up ocean adventure that is a planetarium-style six-metre dome that projects 360-degree 4K cinematic footage of the ocean and its creatures, “transporting” youth under the sea.

“The experience is designed to highlight connections between ocean health, climate change, and daily life – and get kids excited about ocean conservation,” according to a news advisory. “The day will also include marine artifacts and sessions on the Arctic.”

Saskatoon is one of seven stops the Ocean Wise Sea Dome will be visiting for the debut of the sea dome as it travels on a 14-week tour of Western Canada.

