Saskatoon Fire Dept. contained residential fire, damage estimated at $700K

Firefighters were able to contain a fire in a four-unit building during the early morning hours Tuesday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) estimated the damages to be $700,000 on the 200 block of Camponi Place where three engines, one ladder, one rescue truck and one battalion chief were dispatched.

“Upon arriving, fire crews observed a large fire in two units,” stated a media release. “The fire crew began attacking the fire and requested a second alarm, which dispatched two additional engines and another ladder truck.”

SFD said that multiple fire crews searched the interior of the unaffected units to ensure all occupants were evacuated and the fire did not spread. The fire was successfully contained to the initial two units of the building.

“The fire was monitored for hot spots and was declared extinguished at 8:48 a.m.,” stated SFD. “No injuries were reported.”

The Fire Investigator performed a cause and origin scene examination. The fire remains under investigation and an update will be provided when more information is available.

