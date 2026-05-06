Investigators arrest suspect sought in Toronto, York synagogue shootings

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Police in Toronto and York Region have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with two synagogue shootings in March.

The shootings occurred within hours of each other. Just before midnight on March 6, sounds of gunshots were reported near Clark Avenue West and York Hill Boulevard in Vaughan. Officers discovered the front doors of a synagogue damaged by gunfire.

Two people who were inside the synagogue were not hurt, investigators said Friday.

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Just after midnight on March 7, Toronto police responded to reports of gunshots at a synagogue around Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue. Officers also found damage to the synagogue’s front entrance that was “consistent with gunfire.”

No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

Police last week described the suspect as standing six feet to six feet two inches tall and having a thin build and curly black hair.

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The suspect vehicle was described as a black, older model four-door Honda Civic.

On Wednesday, police said an 18-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested and charged with two counts of discharge firearm into a place, two counts of mischief to property over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possess prohibited device, careless storage of a prohibited device and occupy motor vehicle with a prohibited device.

Police did not name the suspect as he was 17 at the time of the offences.