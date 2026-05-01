Investigators release pictures of suspect sought in Toronto, York synagogue shootings

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Police in Toronto and York Region on Friday released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with two synagogue shootings in March.

The shootings occurred within hours of each other. Just before midnight on March 6, sounds of gunshots were reported near Clark Avenue West and York Hill Boulevard in Vaughan. Officers found that the front doors of a synagogue were damaged by gunfire.

Two people who were inside the synagogue were not hurt, investigators said Friday.

Just after midnight on March 7, Toronto police responded to reports of gunshots at a synagogue around Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue. Officers also found damage to the synagogue’s front entrance that was “consistent with gunfire.”

No one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

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“Following a lengthy joint forces investigation, investigators are releasing photos of a male suspect and a vehicle for identification in relation to both incidents,” police said.

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That suspect, who police believe is a youth, is described as standing six feet to six feet two inches tall and having a thin build and curly black hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model black, four-door Honda Civic.

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The photos police released Friday are subject to a court order and will only be in circulation until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact police.