RCMP looking for vehicle, driver seen leaving North Preston homicide scene in 2025

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RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking for information about a vehicle seen leaving North Preston after the fatal shooting of Jayden Tynes last fall.

The vehicle is believed to be a a white, four-door Hyundai Elantra with dark tinted windows.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2025, to the intersection of Cain and Clarence streets in the community of North Preston, outside Halifax.

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“Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Jayden Tynes suffering from gunshot wounds. Tynes was transported to hospital by EHS, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

Police said Wednesday that the vehicle in question was seen travelling south on Lake Major Road shortly after the shooting, at around 5:30 p.m.

“Investigators believe this vehicle may be associated with the homicide of Jayden Tynes and are appealing to the public for information regarding its owner or driver,” RCMP said.

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Tynes’ case is also part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. It offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information can call RCMP/HRP Integrated Major Crime Unit at 902-490-5333 or Crime Stoppers.