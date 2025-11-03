28-year-old man identified as victim in North Preston shooting: Halifax police

Police in Halifax have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the community of North Preston, and are asking for the public’s help with the investigation.
RCMP from the Halifax detachment were called just before 5 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Cain and Clarence streets.
“Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Jayden Tynes suffering from gunshot wounds. Tynes was transported to hospital by EHS where he later succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP said Monday.
The RCMP/Halifax Regional Police integrated major crime unit is leading the investigation, and is looking for any information or dashcam footage from the area between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Anyone with information can call 902-490-5333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
