Saskatoon house fire on Avenue H causes $50K in damage: fire department

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received multiple calls about smoke coming from a house in the 200 block of Avenue H South on Friday afternoon.

SFD deputy chief Yvonne Raymer said the call came in at 2:59 p.m. and crews arrived on scene four minutes later.

Raymer said crews begin extinguishing the fire and assigning tactical duties.

Natural gas and electrical were shut off for safety reasons.

Crews made entry into the basement of the house at 3:10 p.m. but backed out eight minutes later after encountering heavy smoke and high heat as the basement became fully involved in fire.

A suppression tool was activated at 3:21 p.m. through a basement window that takes three to four minutes to work without water or ventilation.

“This suppression tool interrupts the chemical chain reaction of fire by suppressing the flames and bringing down the heat. This tool does not completely extinguish the fire but changes the fire’s environment,” a SFD statement read.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters evacuated residents from neighbouring homes, Raymer said.

Paramedics treated one person for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control at 4:28 p.m.

The scene was turned over to the fire investigator who will work with the Saskatoon Police Service during the investigation.

SFD said no smoke alarms were in place. Damage is estimated at $50,000.