Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon house fire on Avenue H causes $50K in damage: fire department

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 9:37 pm
avenue h house fire may 13 View image in full screen
The scene was turned over to the fire investigator who will work with the Saskatoon Police Service during the investigation. . Slavo Kutas / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received multiple calls about smoke coming from a house in the 200 block of Avenue H South on Friday afternoon.

SFD deputy chief Yvonne Raymer said the call came in at 2:59 p.m. and crews arrived on scene four minutes later.

Read more: Saskatoon Fire Department fights controlled burn that got out of control in Corman Park

Raymer said crews begin extinguishing the fire and assigning tactical duties.

Natural gas and electrical were shut off for safety reasons.

Crews made entry into the basement of the house at 3:10 p.m. but backed out eight minutes later after encountering heavy smoke and high heat as the basement became fully involved in fire.

Story continues below advertisement

A suppression tool was activated at 3:21 p.m. through a basement window that takes three to four minutes to work without water or ventilation.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Extremely dry conditions leading to fire bans for areas around Saskatoon' Extremely dry conditions leading to fire bans for areas around Saskatoon
Extremely dry conditions leading to fire bans for areas around Saskatoon – Apr 30, 2022

“This suppression tool interrupts the chemical chain reaction of fire by suppressing the flames and bringing down the heat.  This tool does not completely extinguish the fire but changes the fire’s environment,” a SFD statement read.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters evacuated residents from neighbouring homes, Raymer said.

Paramedics treated one person for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control at 4:28 p.m.

Read more: Man found dead in Steinbach house fire: RCMP

The scene was turned over to the fire investigator who will work with the Saskatoon Police Service during the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

SFD said no smoke alarms were in place. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagHouse Fire tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagSaskatoon Fire tagStructure Fire tagSFD tagAvenue H tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers