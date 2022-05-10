Menu

Crime

Saskatoon Fire Department responds to garage fire on Avenue B North

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 2:29 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 1300 block of Avenue B North during the early hours of May 10, 2022. No injuries were reported. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 1300 block of Avenue B North during the early hours of May 10, 2022. No injuries were reported. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department has responded to a garage fire and brought it under control. Officials reported no injuries to anyone as a result of the fire. The incident occurred early in the morning after a 9-1-1 call was received for the 1300 block of Avenue B North.

Read more: Saskatoon’s former Continental Hotel demolished

“Dispatched to the scene were three fire engines, one ladder truck, a rescue unit and the Battalion Chief,” according to a release. “On arrival, the first arriving fire crews reported garbage and the detached garage on fire. Tactical duties were assigned to the incoming fire crews. Utility services were shut off for scene safety.”

Trending Stories

Officials have stated the fire originated with a couch being set on fire that spread to the garbage bin and garage.  Fire is suspicious and damage is estimated at $50,000. A follow up will be conducted by the Saskatoon Police Service due to the suspicious nature of the fire.

Read more: Dry, windy weather leads to fire bans for rural Saskatoon areas

The fire investigation has concluded.

Click to play video: 'Extremely dry conditions leading to fire bans for areas around Saskatoon' Extremely dry conditions leading to fire bans for areas around Saskatoon
Extremely dry conditions leading to fire bans for areas around Saskatoon – Apr 30, 2022
