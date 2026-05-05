Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon woman charged in connection with Pleasant Hill homicide

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 5:04 pm
1 min read
A Saskatoon woman is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 77-year-old woman, police said. View image in full screen
A Saskatoon woman is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 77-year-old woman, police said. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 42-year-old Saskatoon woman is being charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in early May, according to police.

The Saskatoon Police Service identified the victim as 77-year-old Dory Cook in a news release shared on Tuesday.

Cook was found dead inside a home in Pleasant Hill on Sunday night, it said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The service confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide on Monday.

Click to play video: 'SPS highlight bear spray numbers and recent violent crime incidents'
SPS highlight bear spray numbers and recent violent crime incidents

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices