Saskatoon woman charged in connection with Pleasant Hill homicide

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A 42-year-old Saskatoon woman is being charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in early May, according to police.

The Saskatoon Police Service identified the victim as 77-year-old Dory Cook in a news release shared on Tuesday.

Cook was found dead inside a home in Pleasant Hill on Sunday night, it said.

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The service confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide on Monday.