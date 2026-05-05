Saskatoon woman charged in connection with Pleasant Hill homicide

A 42-year-old Saskatoon woman is being charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in early May, according to police.
The Saskatoon Police Service identified the victim as 77-year-old Dory Cook in a news release shared on Tuesday.
Cook was found dead inside a home in Pleasant Hill on Sunday night, it said.
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The service confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide on Monday.
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