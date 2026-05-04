Saskatoon police investigate Pleasant Hill woman’s death as a homicide

A 77-year-old woman found dead inside a Pleasant Hill home is believed to be the victim of a homicide, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
The woman was found in the residence in the 200 block of Avenue R South around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Saskatoon police said in a news release.
Officers were initially responding to a report of an injured woman, the release added.
Get daily National news
The case is Saskatoon’s seventh homicide of 2026.
Forensic identification and major crime sections are on the case, police said.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.