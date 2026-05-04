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Crime

Saskatoon police investigate Pleasant Hill woman’s death as a homicide

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
The city's seventh homicide took place at a home in the 200 block of Avenue R South, according to the Saskatoon Police Service. View image in full screen
The city's seventh homicide took place at a home in the 200 block of Avenue R South, according to the Saskatoon Police Service. Global News
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A 77-year-old woman found dead inside a Pleasant Hill home is believed to be the victim of a homicide, according to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The woman was found in the residence in the 200 block of Avenue R South around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

Officers were initially responding to a report of an injured woman, the release added.

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The case is Saskatoon’s seventh homicide of 2026.

Forensic identification and major crime sections are on the case, police said.

Click to play video: 'Family of Saskatoon homicide victim calls for more cultural supports'
Family of Saskatoon homicide victim calls for more cultural supports

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