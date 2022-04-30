Calgary landfill fire burns out of control, pollutant air quality statement issued

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews are working to contain an out-of-control fire burning at ECCO Recycling plant in the southeast community of Quarry Park.

Fire crews were called just after 8 p.m. Friday and have been fighting the blaze ever since.

“The fire quickly grew in size and volume, and fire crews were forced to intervene with a remote water supply and hose streams,” according to a Calgary fire department press release. “Water supply was a challenge for teams as the nearest hydrant was nearly one kilometre from the fire.”

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for the City of Calgary shortly after 8 a.m.

“Smoke from a fire in Quarry Park in southeast Calgary is producing elevated levels of air pollutants in the area,” according to Environment Canada.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

According to Calgary fire “the contents of the landfill are noted as construction waste and dry fill.”

There was also an incredibly close call for one of the landfill staff.

“A large bulldozer being utilized by landfill staff to extinguish the fire suffered a mechanical failure then was quickly overcome by the fire,” according to the Calgary fire department. “The operator was able to exit the machine unharmed and retreated to safety.”

Calgary Police, CP Rail (which has a site bordering the plant) and Alberta Environment also attended the scene to assist.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene for much of the day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but no injuries have been reported.