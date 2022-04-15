London, Ont. fire crews tackle shed fire caused by ‘distracted outdoor burning’

The London Fire Department (LFD) responded to a shed fire Friday morning.
The LFD tweeted at 11:53 a.m. regarding the fire on Irving Place, which is near Highbury Avenue North and Cheapside Street.
Fire officials say crews quickly knocked down the blaze, which is believed to have been caused by “distracted outdoor burning.”
Damage is pegged at $40,000.
Environment Canada warned of strong winds of up to 80 km/h Friday afternoon.
Due to strong winds, the LFD is advising residents to refrain from any outdoor burning.
