London, Ont. family, lizard, rabbit, 3 dogs safe after hoverboard fire: chief

London, Ont., fire crews say a family and their pets are safe after a hoverboard caught fire in a bedroom.
Platoon chief Colin Shewell with the London Fire Department tells 980 CFPL fire crews were called to a home on Bournemouth Drive Friday night.
A hoverboard had been charging inside a bedroom when a fire broke out, damaging the floor underneath it.
Shewell says the family ran outside and called 911.
Fire crews rescued three dogs, a lizard and a rabbit while the fire was being put out.
No injuries were reported.
The family was displaced but their neighbour offered them a place to stay, the platoon chief said.
Damage is pegged at $3,500 to $4,500, mainly due to smoke migration throughout the house.
Shewell is reminding everyone to keep an eye on electronic devices such as hoverboards and phones while they’re charging.
