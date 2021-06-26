Menu

Canada

London, Ont. family, lizard, rabbit, 3 dogs safe after hoverboard fire: chief

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 26, 2021 1:35 pm
A hoverboard had been charging inside a bedroom when a fire broke out, damaging the floor underneath it, according to London fire crews. View image in full screen
A hoverboard had been charging inside a bedroom when a fire broke out, damaging the floor underneath it, according to London fire crews. London Fire Department/Twitter

London, Ont., fire crews say a family and their pets are safe after a hoverboard caught fire in a bedroom.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell with the London Fire Department tells 980 CFPL fire crews were called to a home on Bournemouth Drive Friday night.

Read more: Over 500,000 hoverboards recalled after some battery packs explode, catch fire

A hoverboard had been charging inside a bedroom when a fire broke out, damaging the floor underneath it.

Shewell says the family ran outside and called 911.

Fire crews rescued three dogs, a lizard and a rabbit while the fire was being put out.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Montreal mother demands answers after daughter’s hoverboard explodes

The family was displaced but their neighbour offered them a place to stay, the platoon chief said.

Damage is pegged at $3,500 to $4,500, mainly due to smoke migration throughout the house.

Shewell is reminding everyone to keep an eye on electronic devices such as hoverboards and phones while they’re charging.

Click to play video: 'Toddler killed, 2 critically injured in Pennsylvania hoverboard fire' Toddler killed, 2 critically injured in Pennsylvania hoverboard fire
Toddler killed, 2 critically injured in Pennsylvania hoverboard fire – Mar 11, 2017
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
