London, Ont. family, lizard, rabbit, 3 dogs safe after hoverboard fire: chief

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., fire crews say a family and their pets are safe after a hoverboard caught fire in a bedroom.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell with the London Fire Department tells 980 CFPL fire crews were called to a home on Bournemouth Drive Friday night.

A hoverboard had been charging inside a bedroom when a fire broke out, damaging the floor underneath it.

Shewell says the family ran outside and called 911.

Fire crews rescued three dogs, a lizard and a rabbit while the fire was being put out.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The family was displaced but their neighbour offered them a place to stay, the platoon chief said.

Damage is pegged at $3,500 to $4,500, mainly due to smoke migration throughout the house.

Shewell is reminding everyone to keep an eye on electronic devices such as hoverboards and phones while they’re charging.

0:48 Toddler killed, 2 critically injured in Pennsylvania hoverboard fire Toddler killed, 2 critically injured in Pennsylvania hoverboard fire – Mar 11, 2017