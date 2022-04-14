115 charges laid following drug trafficking operation in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged 22 people with 115 criminal charges in relation to a drug trafficking operation at CTrain stations across the city.

The Calgary Police Service drug undercover street team launched an investigation in March after an increase in calls at CTrain stations related to drug use, overdoses, and drug-related violence. The investigation aimed to disrupt drug trafficking believed to be happening at these locations.

According to a Thursday morning statement, officers arrested 22 individuals and laid 115 various criminal charges after collecting evidence and identifying the alleged offenders.

The charges include trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of a court order, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Eight of the offenders were also wanted on 77 unrelated warrants for previous offences and court breaches.

“We’ve already seen an impact from this targeted enforcement,” Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said in the press release.

"Calgarians deserve to feel safe as they move about our city, including on transit, and we will continue to monitor crime trends so that we can target the areas where drug trafficking is occurring."

Police say the following individuals have been charged with drug trafficking and other charges:

Trevor Reid, 30

Justin Lefthand, 35

Peggy Holy Singer, 28

Samy Mamouni, 45

Gatpan Ruot, 27

Charles Wellwood, 40

Danika Whitford, 26

Keith Stewart, 48

Troy Campbell, 46

Dylan Durant, 28

Sebastian Houle, 43

Lundy Hour, 39

Colton Hilgen, 28

Cody North Peigan, 38

Kathrean North Peigan, 27

John Crazybull, 55

Beverly Prairie Chicken, 53

Calvin Bigstone, 41

William Lawrence, 57

Cyle Klucsarits, 36

Kevin Bush, 40

Christopher Flett, 33

Investigators also seized crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, and unknown pills during the investigation, according to the press release.