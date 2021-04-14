Menu

Crime

Three women charged in Calgary meth bust: ALERT

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
ALERT said over $225,000 worth of drugs and cash were discovered during the search of four homes on March 30, 2021. View image in full screen
ALERT said over $225,000 worth of drugs and cash were discovered during the search of four homes on March 30, 2021. ALERT handout

Three Calgary women are facing charges after a drug bust last month that police say yielded over three kilograms of meth.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) says members of its organized crime and gang unit searched four homes on March 30, at which time over $225,000 worth of drugs and cash was discovered.

Read more: Six people charged, weapons seized in central Alberta drug bust: ALERT

In addition to over 3,000 grams of meth, police seized 279 grams of cocaine, 303 grams of a cocaine buffing agent, two grams of fentanyl and 34 grams of magic mushrooms.

“Meth is a harmful, addictive substance that undermines our community’s well-being,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg said in a Wednesday news release.

“There is a strong correlation between meth and property crimes, which are used to finance these addictions.”

Read more: Methamphetamine ‘making a huge comeback,’ ALERT says after $700K Edmonton drug bust

Police charged 19-year old Tahany Khalifa with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Both 23-year-old Elizabeth Guajardo-Calles and 38-year-old Aaliya Essa, meanwhile, are charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Read more: 11 charged in drug trafficking investigation that extended into Bowden Institution: ALERT

