City of Calgary implementing enhanced safety measures on transit system

In an effort to reduce a rise in social disorder on the city’s transit network, the City of Calgary is implementing enhanced safety measures for the next several weeks.

Starting Monday, more transit peace officers, bylaw officers, Calgary Police Service members and uniformed security guards will be stationed across the transit system, a city release said.

Ambassadors will be on site at some station entrances to check for proof that riders paid their fare, with additional staff deployed to monitor security cameras and coordinate with peace officers and emergency officials.

“Like other major cities in North America, Calgary has experienced an increase in social disorder on the transit system during the pandemic,” Calgary Transit director Sharon Fleming said in a statement. “Though we have taken various measures to improve system safety over the past two years, we have heard clearly from citizens that there is more to do. This plan is intended to support a safer experience for all of our riders.”

These additional measures are expected to remain in place over the next “several weeks.”

Addressing social disorder on the transit system has been a significant issue for Calgary Transit and the city over the last two years.

Earlier this year, Calgary Transit officials closed three train stations overnight to address “large gatherings” of people trying to seek shelter inside during a frigid cold-snap.

At the time, city officials said roughly 170 people were seeking shelter in the stations per night. Those stations lack washrooms and regular temperature control overnight.

Instead, the city deployed resources to transport vulnerable people using the stations as shelter to local shelters and services.

Weeks after those closures, transit officials shut down 24-hour indoor access to Anderson, Southland, Heritage and Erlton Stampede Park stations.

​Transit officials said the closures allowed Calgary Transit to “tend to the other station buildings that people are gathering in.”

“We’re finding now that with everyone returning to work and work-from-home orders lifted, we will see more activity on transit,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said. “There are going to be more officers there to assist people if needed, there will be more eyes on the transit system.”

Transit officials said there will be continued work with the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) Team as well as grassroots outreach teams and shelter providers to help people access supports that are needed.

Other safety supports for riders:

Riders with immediate safety concerns are encouraged to report them to the bus or CTrain operator, uniformed peace officer or law enforcement authorities

By text to 74100

Through the help phones located on CTrain stations, platforms and MAX Purple stations, or

By phone at 403-262-1000, option 1

For emergencies, always call 9-1-1

While face covering rules will be eased this week, passengers are reminded that the provincial rules still require face coverings to be worn on public transit.

