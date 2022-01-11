Calgary Transit, mayor address recent violence near LRT stations

Send this page to someone via email

After a string of violence incidents that recently took place near downtown LRT platforms, Calgary Transit officials are reassuring passengers that the service is safe to use.

A spokesperson with Calgary Transit says with 1,200 security cameras, 24/7 patrol from safety officers on platforms and a live text line, it is a well-monitored system.

“We have eyes on the entire system,” said Calgary Transit communications lead Stephen Tauro.

“We are watching customers as they’re travelling, making sure it’s a safe environment and we are in constant contact with peace officers, CPS, EMS… just by phone call.”

Tauro says since the start of the pandemic, there’s an been an increase in security-related activity, particularly at stations located in the downtown core.

The City of Calgary recently announced that certain LRT stations would be closing at 10 p.m. in an effort to help vulnerable Calgarians find more appropriate shelters.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said safety was also a consideration when making this decision.

“One of our biggest concerns last week was the nature of violence… perpetuated against people in vulnerable positions.”

The mayor said there were situations where people used C-Train stations to seek shelter from cold temperatures, and in some instances there was “predatory behaviour.”

In a statement to Global News, the Calgary Police Service said it is “committed to working with our partners with Calgary Transit to address the concerns around public safety on and around transit properties.”

The statement goes on to say that: “all Calgarians have the right to move about our city free from fear of harm.”

The mayor says the city continues to focus on offering security and officer support as needed.

