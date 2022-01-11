Menu

Crime

Calgary Transit, mayor address recent violence near LRT stations

By Matthew Conrod Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 8:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary Transit reassuring riders of measures to keep them safe' Calgary Transit reassuring riders of measures to keep them safe
WATCH: After an increase in violence near Calgary Transit stations, the city says it will continue to make additional security improvements. As Matthew Conrod reports, Calgary Transit is reminding riders of the current protective measures in place to keep them safe.

After a string of violence incidents that recently took place near downtown LRT platforms, Calgary Transit officials are reassuring passengers that the service is safe to use.

A spokesperson with Calgary Transit says with 1,200 security cameras, 24/7 patrol from safety officers on platforms and a live text line, it is a well-monitored system.

Read more: Calgary to close some C-Train stations overnight, connect vulnerable citizens with shelter

“We have eyes on the entire system,” said Calgary Transit communications lead Stephen Tauro.

“We are watching customers as they’re travelling, making sure it’s a safe environment and we are in constant contact with peace officers, CPS, EMS… just by phone call.”

Read more: Homeless advocate upset after police kick people out of Edmonton LRT station during cold snap

Tauro says since the start of the pandemic, there’s an been an increase in security-related activity, particularly at stations located in the downtown core.

The City of Calgary recently announced that certain LRT stations would be closing at 10 p.m. in an effort to help vulnerable Calgarians find more appropriate shelters.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate series of violent attacks in downtown Calgary' Police investigate series of violent attacks in downtown Calgary
Police investigate series of violent attacks in downtown Calgary – Oct 15, 2021

On Tuesday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said safety was also a consideration when making this decision.

“One of our biggest concerns last week was the nature of violence… perpetuated against people in vulnerable positions.”

The mayor said there were situations where people used C-Train stations to seek shelter from cold temperatures, and in some instances there was “predatory behaviour.”

Read more: After weekend reprieve, extreme cold warning returns for most of Alberta

In a statement to Global News, the Calgary Police Service said it is “committed to working with our partners with Calgary Transit to address the concerns around public safety on and around transit properties.”

The statement goes on to say that: “all Calgarians have the right to move about our city free from fear of harm.”

The mayor says the city continues to focus on offering security and officer support as needed.

Click to play video: '2021: A look back at the year with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek' 2021: A look back at the year with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
2021: A look back at the year with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek – Dec 31, 2021
