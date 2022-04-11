Charges laid after Calgary police seize loaded weapons, illicit drugs and stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs.

The Calgary Police Service began an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker in early March.

Police said the investigation led officers to a property in the 100 block of 14 Avenue S.E.

Last Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the residence and police said two men inside the home were arrested.

A number of items were seized, including:

Loaded Glock handgun and ammunition

.22 caliber rifle with ammunition

A variety of gun parts for several additional handguns

$5,200 in cash

150.3 grams of fentanyl

500.9 grams of methamphetamine

Small amounts of cannabis, MDMA, ketamine and shatter

Approximately $10,000 worth of stolen property from a previously reported break in at a hobby gaming store

“Drug trafficking is never done in isolation,” District 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a news release Monday morning.

“It often involves the use of weapons and violence, while being connected to property crime, such as break and enters and theft. Information from the public is critical to our success in identifying and locating the source of such activity.”

Nathan Owen Moberly, 29, is facing 21 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, hazardous storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and breach of a release order.

Tyler John Hartman, 42, faces five charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, breach of a release order and breach of a conditional sentence order.

