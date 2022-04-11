Menu

Crime

Charges laid after Calgary police seize loaded weapons, illicit drugs and stolen property

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 11:48 am
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs. View image in full screen
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service

Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs.

The Calgary Police Service began an investigation into a suspected drug trafficker in early March.

Police said the investigation led officers to a property in the 100 block of 14 Avenue S.E.

Read more: Vehicle, home search reveals firearms, explosives in Calgary

Last Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the residence and police said two men inside the home were arrested.

A number of items were seized, including:

  • Loaded Glock handgun and ammunition
  • .22 caliber rifle with ammunition
  • A variety of gun parts for several additional handguns
  • $5,200 in cash
  • 150.3 grams of fentanyl
  • 500.9 grams of methamphetamine
  • Small amounts of cannabis, MDMA, ketamine and shatter
  • Approximately $10,000 worth of stolen property from a previously reported break in at a hobby gaming store

“Drug trafficking is never done in isolation,” District 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a news release Monday morning.

“It often involves the use of weapons and violence, while being connected to property crime, such as break and enters and theft. Information from the public is critical to our success in identifying and locating the source of such activity.”

Read more: Calgary police seize over $1M worth of drugs following investigation

Nathan Owen Moberly, 29, is facing 21 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, hazardous storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and breach of a release order.

Tyler John Hartman, 42, faces five charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, breach of a release order and breach of a conditional sentence order.

Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs.
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs. Curtesy, Calgary Police Service
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs.
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs.
Two men have been charged with a number of offences after a drug-trafficking investigation led Calgary police to seize loaded handguns, stolen bikes and more than $70,000 in illicit drugs. Courtesy, Calgary Police Service
