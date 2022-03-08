Saskatchewan prepared to accept large number of Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is asking its federal counterpart to consider sending a larger number of refugees from Ukraine to Saskatchewan.

Jeremy Harrison, the province’s immigration minister, said the province has a long history of Ukrainian immigration and Saskatchewan would be an ideal location for incoming refugees.

He also suggested taking advantage of the immigrant nominee program as a way of bringing more people to the province.

“We are not doing this exclusively because there is a labour shortage, we are doing this because we believe we are in a unique situation for there to be successful outcomes for refugees who are resettled regardless of skills or education,” Harrison said.

Story continues below advertisement

Immigration critic Aleana Young said while the NDP believes the province should take in as many people who want to come to Saskatchewan as possible, they want to ensure sufficient supports are in place.

“We’ve seen in the past that support, especially for those who have been fleeing war and conflict, has not always matched the need, whether it is language, support or care needed for students potentially experiencing trauma,” she said.

“I think of the hundreds of families who moved to Saskatchewan following the war in Syria. So ensuring that newcomers are supported and welcomed, of which I have no doubt, will be critical.”

Read more: Regina man shares his experiences while in Ukraine during Russian invasion

Premier Scott Moe said a number has not been attached to what his government will invest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the conflict and coming to Saskatchewan.

“We have turned much of our attention towards how do we get those Ukrainian people here out of that area of conflict, get them to Saskatchewan where we can provide the supports,” he said.

“Whatever those supports are, they’ll be provided.”

Moe is also looking for unanimous support for a motion he introduced in the legislature on Monday that supports Ukraine and condemns Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your courage and determination are an inspiration to us all. We unequivocally condemn this unprovoked and illegal invasion,” he said in a statement.

“Democracy and freedom are under attack and it is our hope that the whole world will stand up to Russia and say no.”

5:10 Mass exodus from Ukraine continues Mass exodus from Ukraine continues