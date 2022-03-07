Regina man shares his experiences while in Ukraine during Russian invasion

A freelance videographer and photographer from Regina is doing what he can to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine while in the country.

Joshua Schnell, who now goes by Jay Tree with his social media channel The Adventures of Jay Tree, has been in Ukraine since the war began.

Prior to the invasion, Schnell was interviewing residents in Kyiv about the potential of war and he was working with journalists from around the world covering the situation.

Now, he is in the western Ukraine city of Lviv where he has focused his efforts to help provide humanitarian aid while in the country.

“I don’t have to go through this red tape, I don’t have to go through all these safe passages to make all of this happen. I can just be here on the ground and help make this happen,” said Schnell.

“Thanks to some donations from a lot of people in Saskatchewan, along with some contributions from me and my family, we have been able to help as of (this weekend) just over 2,000 people.”

He stated how he wanted to help raise funds and supplies for people who are affected by the war or attempting to flee Ukraine. Schnell said he realized there was a need for humanitarian relief particularly at the Ukraine-Poland border.

He detailed one specific encounter he witnessed when at the border providing supplies to people in need.

Schnell shared that he had raised funds and brought supplies to a location at the border where he was led by a military officer to a locked compound. There is where he said he witnessed a horrific moment.

“I was led to a compound full of Indian, African and Middle-Eastern people, and they were burning their clothes for warmth,” he recalled. “The majority of them were dying of starvation. I honestly believe that if we didn’t come in there with supplies and to provide support, they might have died.”

Schnell mentioned that the group was comprised mostly of medical students studying in the Ukraine.

He said most of them have been allowed to cross the border since his encounter, but he admitted it was difficult to see the negative treatment and segregation of some attempting to leave the country during the war.

“They were nearing a point of death after walking 30 km and being left outside for three to five days. It bothered me.”

In Saskatchewan, MLAs had the opportunity to state their thoughts on the conflict occurring in Europe during the launch of the spring session on Monday.

Canora-Pelly MLA Terry Dennis listed how the Saskatchewan government is working to support Ukraine, including the removal of Russian products from Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority stores and distribution centres and prioritizing immigration applications from Ukrainian residents.

“Members of the Ukrainian community helped build this province and they will be full participants in building a brighter future for this province,” said Dennis.

Ryan Meili, MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin, spoke about the need to reaffirm support for Ukrainians and offer refuge to them.

“We stand today in condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine and all those who enable those horrific actions. We stand today in support of the people of Ukraine. We stand together,” Meili stated.

The provincial government introduced a motion to support Ukraine and condemn Russia on Monday in the legislative assembly.

The motion, which was introduced by Premier Scott Moe, will be sent to the Russian ambassador to Canada and the Ukrainian ambassador to Canada if adopted.

“Saskatchewan stands united with the people of Ukraine,” said the premier. “Your courage and determination are an inspiration to us all. We unequivocally condemn this unprovoked and illegal invasion.

“Democracy and freedom are under attack and it is our hope that the whole world will stand up to Russia and say no.”

