Kingston, Ont. community digs out after snow and ice hit

Kingstonian’s woke up yet again to icy roads and snow-covered cars Saturday dashing hopes for an early end to winter.

A storm with rain, snow and gusting winds had swept across much of southern Ontario for days. Plows, snow blowers and shovels were out in force.

On Friday, Kingston resident, Craig Sheriff says the new coating of snow isn’t an unwelcome one.

“I’m happy. As much snow as they want to give us, I’m happy for it – do lots of winter activities,” he said.

After steady rain most of the day Thursday, temperatures dropped, bringing with them freezing rain and later snow, to coat the city with a thick layer of white icing – a beautiful sight for nature lovers like Tove Steffensen

“I am glad that it snowed, because I’m going to go skiing after this,” said Steffensen.

At the Kingston Public Works building on Division Street, a near-empty lot was evidence of a busy day for snowplow drivers.

The process of clearing the city can often take more than a full day’s work and can be made more difficult by plenty of things, according to Karen Santucci, director of Kingston Public Works.

“If you have cars that are parked on either side of the street, sometimes they can’t get down the street at all,” said Santucci.

Thursday’s storm was made tougher by the rain that froze in the evening.

While some people may dread waking up to yet another wintery morning, others like Sheriff, simply seize the opportunity.

“Day like this, to me it doesn’t get any better than this.”

