Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

A giant snow bear is turning heads in rural Kingston

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 10:52 pm
Click to play video: 'A backyard snow bear is catching the community’s attention' A backyard snow bear is catching the community’s attention
You can find the giant Valentine Snow Bear along Highway 38 at Unity Rd.

Local resident Rob Lanteigne spent three days building a giant valentine’s “snow bear” in his backyard.

The bear snow carving can be seen from Highway 38, at Unity Road facing the highway, specifically, so everyone can enjoy it.

Lanteigne is a correctional officer and local business owner. His wife Tina Lanteigne says he built it as a way to bring joy to the community, adding the heart in the middle of the bear is just for her.

Read more: Regina man hopes to make others smile with smiling snow sculptures

“He always goes big,” said Tina. “It just brings a smile to everyone’s face, which is so nice especially this time of year when so many are so down with all the COVID and stuff.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The bear stands about 10 feet tall and was carved with tools Rob Lantenigne has in his garage.

The bear is donned with a fancy red scarf, holds a “coke bottle” and has eyes. Its nose and paws are made using hockey pucks.

Read more: Chinese snow sculptures dazzle Kirkland residents during ongoing pandemic

Tina says the positive response from the community has inspired her husband to build future displays.

“Next year, I’m sure there will be something bigger,” laughed Tina. “He always goes above and beyond.”

The bear is lit up at night — so it can’t be missed.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagnews tagHighway 38 tagRob Lanteigne tagSnow Bear tagBear On Highway 38 tagKingston Bear tagKingston Snow Bear tagKingston Snow Sculpture tagSnow Bear Kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers