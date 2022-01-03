North Battleford homicide victim remembered as caring mother and daughter

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a homicide on Christmas Eve in North Battleford, Sask., is being remembered as a loving mother who cared for others.

Alyssa LeCaine, 25, was found dead in a house fire along with Daphne Bear, 20, from Sweetgrass First Nation. The RCMP is investigating the deaths as homicides.

LeCaine’s mother, Marilyn Smith, said her daughter had just left an allegedly abusive relationship and moved back in with her family.

LeCaine spent Christmas Eve with her family having brunch. Smith went to take a nap and LeCaine left with her grandma and sister to do some last-minute Christmas shopping.

Smith said LeCaine ended up stopping at her former house where she had lived for about eight months.

“She was only supposed to be in the house for a couple of minutes to grab something,” Smith said.

Smith said her mother and another daughter, LeCaine’s sister, waited outside for her.

Smith said they were debating walking up to knock on the door when they heard a loud boom.

The RCMP said no information about the investigation was available on Sunday.

LeCaine leaves behind a six-year-old daughter, for whom Smith says LeCaine was very overprotective.

Smith said LeCaine’s daughter asked her where her mom was the night of her death.

“I just said that her mom’s in heaven, waiting for her — looking down on her now,” Smith said.

“(LeCaine’s daughter was) like, ‘Well, who’s going to open her presents?’”

“She doesn’t know anything besides what I told her the first night,” Smith said.

“I dread the day she finds out.”

Smith said her daughter was always busy making crafts.

“She’s like an artsy person in her own little world,” Smith said.

She added LeCaine who would try to help any animal she came across.

Smith said her daughter was very caring to others, even when they may have not treated her the same way.

“Her heart was too big and she put too much trust in everybody. Even when they broke it, she forgave them and she was their friend again, no matter what.”

Smith said her daughter always found the good in someone, no matter how bad they were.

LeCaine was known to take care of family members when they were sick, too.

“When I got sick, she was the first one there to come and do everything for us,” Smith said.

Smith said the family is heartbroken and traumatized over LeCaine’s death. She said her daughter deserved better and hopes the police find whoever is responsible.

