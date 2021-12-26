Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 26, 2021 12:40 pm
RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford - image View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

North Battleford, Sask. RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the deaths of two people who were discovered in a house fire on Friday.

Read more: North Battleford, Sask. man facing 2 charges in child pornography case

The cause of the fire will be investigated by a provincial fire investigator with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, North Battleford RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on the 1000 block of 108th Street in North Battleford.

North Battleford Fire Department was already on the scene when police got there.

Read more: No criminal aspect to house fire fatality in Regina, police say

While searching the property, crews from the fire department found two deceased individuals. According to the RCMP statement sent at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the bodies had not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

