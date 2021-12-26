RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

Send this page to someone via email

North Battleford, Sask. RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the deaths of two people who were discovered in a house fire on Friday.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by a provincial fire investigator with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, North Battleford RCMP responded to a report of a house fire on the 1000 block of 108th Street in North Battleford.

North Battleford Fire Department was already on the scene when police got there.

While searching the property, crews from the fire department found two deceased individuals. According to the RCMP statement sent at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the bodies had not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

