Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 7 2021 9:57pm
02:21

Brother of murder victim says overturned conviction is reopening a wound

John Van Cuylenborg, whose sister Tanya and boyfriend Jay Cook were killed in 1987 while travelling through Washington state, spoke to Global News. He was reacting to a decision yesterday by the appeal court that cited juror bias and overturned the conviction of William Talbott on two counts of murder. Talbott was convicted in the historical homicide with the use of genealogical DNA. And as Kylie Stanton reports, it was a precedent-setting case.

