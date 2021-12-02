Crime December 2 2021 5:12pm 00:26 Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide A man who was the victim of a serious assault Saturday morning at Main Street and Logan Avenue has died of his injuries in hospital. Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8421464/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8421464/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?