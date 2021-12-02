Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 12:57 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man who was the victim of a serious assault Saturday morning at Main Street and Logan Avenue has died of his injuries in hospital.

Winnipeg police are calling the death of 52-year-old George Elie Houle a homicide.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 2 armed robberies, 1 stabbing

Houle was found around 11:45 a.m., suffering from a severe upper-body injury, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday, police said.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate a pair of homicides almost 12 hours apart' Winnipeg police investigate a pair of homicides almost 12 hours apart
Winnipeg police investigate a pair of homicides almost 12 hours apart
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagHomicide tagAssault tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg homicide tagcrime in winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers