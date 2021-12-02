Winnipeg assault victim dies in hospital, police treating case as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was the victim of a serious assault Saturday morning at Main Street and Logan Avenue has died of his injuries in hospital.

Winnipeg police are calling the death of 52-year-old George Elie Houle a homicide.

Houle was found around 11:45 a.m., suffering from a severe upper-body injury, and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He died Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police continue to investigate.

