Saskatchewan RCMP: North Battleford deaths determined to be homicides

After an investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, the deaths of two people located after a fire at a North Battleford residence are now considered homicides.

According to police, the autopsies were completed by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service on Dec. 29. Cause of death will not be released as the information is part of the ongoing investigation.

“The deceased people have been identified as 25-year-old Alyssa LeCaine from North Battleford and 20-year-old Daphne Bear from Sweetgrass First Nation,” police say. “Their families have been notified.”

On Dec. 24, LeCaine and Bear were located in a residence on 108th Street in North Battleford after the North Battleford Fire Department responded to the fire there. Police say no evacuations of nearby residences were required.

Police say the cause of the fire will be investigated by a provincial fire investigator with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

