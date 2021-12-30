Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP: North Battleford deaths determined to be homicides

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 4:31 pm
Métis Nation–Saskatchewan pledges to fund North Battleford shelter facing closure View image in full screen
After an investigation into a fire on Christmas Day that claimed two lives in North Battleford, the deaths are now considered homicides. File / Global News

After an investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, the deaths of two people located after a fire at a North Battleford residence are now considered homicides.

According to police, the autopsies were completed by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service on Dec. 29. Cause of death will not be released as the information is part of the ongoing investigation.

Read more: RCMP investigating two bodies discovered after house fire in North Battleford

“The deceased people have been identified as 25-year-old Alyssa LeCaine from North Battleford and 20-year-old Daphne Bear from Sweetgrass First Nation,” police say. “Their families have been notified.”

On Dec. 24, LeCaine and Bear were located in a residence on 108th Street in North Battleford after the North Battleford Fire Department responded to the fire there. Police say no evacuations of nearby residences were required.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan police investigate suspicious death on Muskoday First Nation

Police say the cause of the fire will be investigated by a provincial fire investigator with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers' Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers
Saskatchewan RCMP say armed man dies after being shot by officers – Dec 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagNorth Battleford tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagDeath Investigation tagSaskatchewan Coroner's Service tagHomicides tagNorth Battleford Fire Department tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers