14-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in Plympton, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old was sent to hospital Monday afternoon after a stabbing in Plympton, N.S.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers in the Digby detachment responded to a report of a stabbing near a roadway around 3 p.m.

“A preliminary investigation determined that an altercation took place between two youth who are known to each other,” it said.

Read more: Halifax police investigate theft of firearms from Canadian Tire over the holidays

The victim was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old youth is scheduled to appear in Digby Youth Justice Court on Jan. 24, 2022, to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.