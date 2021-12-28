Menu

Crime

14-year-old hospitalized after stabbing in Plympton, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 11:54 am
A 14-year-old was sent to hospital Monday afternoon after a stabbing in Plympton, N.S.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers in the Digby detachment responded to a report of a stabbing near a roadway around 3 p.m.

“A preliminary investigation determined that an altercation took place between two youth who are known to each other,” it said.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old youth is scheduled to appear in Digby Youth Justice Court on Jan. 24, 2022, to face charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

