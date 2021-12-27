Halifax police investigate theft of firearms from Canadian Tire over the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a suspect after a number of firearms and ammunition were stolen from the Canadian Tire store in Dartmouth Crossing over the holidays.

In a release, police said the store at 30 Lamont Terrace was broken into on both Dec. 24 and 25.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, a suspect was seen on video smashing a door to the store to gain entry. He is described as a “heavier-set man wearing grey sweat pants, a black hoodie and black ski mask.”

“It appears the suspect may have been frightened by an audible alarm and quickly left the store,” the release said.

On Dec. 25, just after 8:30 p.m., the man was seen entering the store again, wearing the same ski mask, along with blue jeans and a black jacket.

During this time, a number of firearms and ammunition were stolen, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.