Crime

Halifax police investigate theft of firearms from Canadian Tire over the holidays

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences' Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences
Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti announced Tuesday that the government had tabled a bill that, if passed, would repeal mandatory minimum penalties for all drug and certain firearm offences. It would also require police and prosecutors to consider alternative measures for cases of simple drug possession, such as treatment instead of prosecution. – Dec 7, 2021

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a suspect after a number of firearms and ammunition were stolen from the Canadian Tire store in Dartmouth Crossing over the holidays.

In a release, police said the store at 30 Lamont Terrace was broken into on both Dec. 24 and 25.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, a suspect was seen on video smashing a door to the store to gain entry. He is described as a “heavier-set man wearing grey sweat pants, a black hoodie and black ski mask.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax police charge 3 men in theft of firearms from Dartmouth business

“It appears the suspect may have been frightened by an audible alarm and quickly left the store,” the release said.

On Dec. 25, just after 8:30 p.m., the man was seen entering the store again, wearing the same ski mask, along with blue jeans and a black jacket.

During this time, a number of firearms and ammunition were stolen, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

