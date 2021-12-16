Menu

Crime

‘Distressed’ cattle seized from property near Warsaw in Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Cattle seized from farm near Warsaw east of Peterborough' Cattle seized from farm near Warsaw east of Peterborough
Animal welfare services seized several dozen cattle from a rural property near Warsaw, Ont., on Thursday. The Ministry of the Solicitor General said the AWS will provide the cattle with the care required. One animal was euthanized. The investigation at the site along County Road 4 is ongoing, the ministry said late Thursday afternoon.

Several dozen cattle were removed from a property just north of village of Warsaw, east of Peterborough on Thursday.

According to Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, Animal Welfare Services are in the process of removing a “large number” of cattle from a property along County Road 4, about three kilometres from the village or 20 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

“AWS will be providing the cattle with what they need to relieve distress,” said Ross.

He said one animal was euthanized as per the authorities given under Section 32(1)(b) of the PAWS Act.

“Given there is an ongoing inspection into this matter, the ministry cannot comment further,” he said.

Global News Peterborough was at the scene on Thursday afternoon and counted at least eight trailers removing cattle — calves included — from the scene.

Peterborough County OPP attended the scene to assist with traffic but Const. Joe Ayotte said the OPP are not involved in the investigation.

