‘Distressed’ cattle seized from property near Warsaw in Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Several dozen cattle were removed from a property just north of village of Warsaw, east of Peterborough on Thursday.

According to Brent Ross, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, Animal Welfare Services are in the process of removing a “large number” of cattle from a property along County Road 4, about three kilometres from the village or 20 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

Read more: 17 puppies seized from residence near Kamloops

“AWS will be providing the cattle with what they need to relieve distress,” said Ross.

He said one animal was euthanized as per the authorities given under Section 32(1)(b) of the PAWS Act.

“Given there is an ongoing inspection into this matter, the ministry cannot comment further,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News Peterborough was at the scene on Thursday afternoon and counted at least eight trailers removing cattle — calves included — from the scene.

Peterborough County OPP attended the scene to assist with traffic but Const. Joe Ayotte said the OPP are not involved in the investigation.