It was a massive animal seizure–one that made provincial news headlines. Last fall, nearly 100 badly neglected animals, including puppies, adult dogs as well as some horses and cats, were seized by the B.C. SPCA from a Princeton property. While some of the animals didn’t make it, most are now in happy homes, including one Poodle Miniature mix named Gracie. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.