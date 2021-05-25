Menu

Canada

17 puppies seized from residence near Kamloops

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 3:21 pm
The puppies are all under a year old and include 16 Pomeranian and Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month-old Labrador retriever. View image in full screen
The puppies are all under a year old and include 16 Pomeranian and Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month-old Labrador retriever. B.C. SPCA

Seventeen puppies are being cared for after being recently seized from a residence near Kamloops, the B.C. SPCA says.

According to the society on Tuesday, the puppies are all under a year old and include 16 Pomeranian and Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month-old Labrador retriever.

It said the dogs were seized due to unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding and lack of ventilation.

The B.C. SPCA says the puppies are currently not available for adoption. View image in full screen
The B.C. SPCA says the puppies are currently not available for adoption. B.C. SPCA

Read more: 77 dogs rescued by the SPCA have a ‘long journey ahead’

The SPCA also said seven young chickens were seized, as they too were being kept in overcrowded, unsanitary containers.

“We have dealt with this individual in the past and she was convicted of animal cruelty in 2005, following a B.C. SPCA investigation where numerous dogs were seized,” said chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said.

“The judge handed down a sentence that included a ban on keeping animals, but unfortunately the ban had expired.”

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA seize nearly 40 dachshunds from Kamloops property' BC SPCA seize nearly 40 dachshunds from Kamloops property
BC SPCA seize nearly 40 dachshunds from Kamloops property – Apr 8, 2021

Moriarty continued, saying, “We learned of her most recent location and activity through a complaint to our animal cruelty hotline — it appears she has been breeding puppies again and selling them for up to $2,000.”

The puppies are not yet available for adoption, pending legal action, and have been moved from the Kamloops area.

Related News
