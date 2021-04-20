77 dogs rescued by the SPCA have a ‘long journey ahead’

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA says the 77 dogs surrendered to them last week are starting to feel at home in their new surroundings, but there is still a long road to recovery ahead of them.

The shelter previously said the dogs, surrendered from a property in Cape Breton, were in need of urgent treatment and rehabilitation totalling more than $70,000.

Many of them were under-socialized, while others were pregnant and have since given birth.

In a Twitter thread Tuesday, the SPCA said the 10 puppies and 67 adult mixed-breed dogs are “decompressing” and the shelter is “very hopeful” for them.

The SPCA said it had to create an emergency offsite location for the dogs and pups because it didn’t have enough space to shelter them and meet their rehabilitation needs at its locations across the province. It said this site has a dedicated quiet space to help them learn new skills.

“While some are making progress, majority require intensive training and will be in our care for months,” it said. “We have a long journey ahead.”

On behalf of the 77 dogs, we want to thank everyone who has donated to help! 🐶 They are feeling your love. The dogs & pups are decompressing. They are beginning to feel more comfortable in their new surroundings and seeing new faces. We are very hopeful. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/BaK7lptmEM — Nova Scotia SPCA (@NSSPCA) April 19, 2021

The thread said a handful of dogs have adjusted well and will soon be looking for “forever homes.”

“If you have the experience and commitment to continue the rehabilitation of these special dogs, please stay tuned to our adoption webpage,” it said.

The shelter also said costs are quickly adding up and ended the thread with a plea for donations, thanking the community for their support.

