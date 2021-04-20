Menu

Canada

77 dogs rescued by the SPCA have a ‘long journey ahead’

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 11:33 am
One of the 77 puppies and dogs rescued from a Cape Breton property by the Nova Scotia SPCA. View image in full screen
One of the 77 puppies and dogs rescued from a Cape Breton property by the Nova Scotia SPCA. Provided/ Nova Scotia SPCA

The Nova Scotia SPCA says the 77 dogs surrendered to them last week are starting to feel at home in their new surroundings, but there is still a long road to recovery ahead of them.

The shelter previously said the dogs, surrendered from a property in Cape Breton, were in need of urgent treatment and rehabilitation totalling more than $70,000.

Many of them were under-socialized, while others were pregnant and have since given birth.

Read more: Nova Scotia SPCA ‘overwhelmed’ after 77 unhealthy dogs surrendered from Cape Breton property

In a Twitter thread Tuesday, the SPCA said the 10 puppies and 67 adult mixed-breed dogs are “decompressing” and the shelter is “very hopeful” for them.

The SPCA said it had to create an emergency offsite location for the dogs and pups because it didn’t have enough space to shelter them and meet their rehabilitation needs at its locations across the province. It said this site has a dedicated quiet space to help them learn new skills.

Story continues below advertisement

“While some are making progress, majority require intensive training and will be in our care for months,” it said. “We have a long journey ahead.”

The thread said a handful of dogs have adjusted well and will soon be looking for “forever homes.”

“If you have the experience and commitment to continue the rehabilitation of these special dogs, please stay tuned to our adoption webpage,” it said.

The shelter also said costs are quickly adding up and ended the thread with a plea for donations, thanking the community for their support.

Click to play video: 'Dogs now allowed on N.S. Restaurant and café patios' Dogs now allowed on N.S. Restaurant and café patios
Dogs now allowed on N.S. Restaurant and café patios – Mar 30, 2021
Cape Breton

