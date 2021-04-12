Nova Scotia SPCA ‘overwhelmed’ after 77 unhealthy dogs surrendered from Cape Breton property

The Nova Scotia SPCA says they are “overwhelmed” after 77 dogs and puppies were surrendered to them from a property in Cape Breton.
The shelter says the animals were in need of urgent treatment and rehabilitation totaling more than $70,000. Many of the dogs were under-socialized, while some were pregnant and have since given birth.
“The best thing to do if pet owners find themselves in an overwhelming situation is to reach out for assistance,” said Sandra Flemming, provincial director of animal care at the Nova Scotia SPCA, in a news release.
“We welcome and will work with pet owners who accept help. When we were notified of this situation, we worked around-the-clock to ensure the dogs and caregiver received the support they needed.”
The 10 puppies and 67 adult-mixed breed dogs were transported to other SPCA shelters in the province to relieve pressure on the Cape Breton SPCA.
The organization usually receives an average of one dog surrendered per day.
The SPCA, which has a no-kill policy, is asking for donations to help offset the costs of taking care of the animals.
“The dogs and puppies require extensive rehabilitation and are not entertaining adoption interest or visitors at this time. Once they are ready to continue their rehabilitation plans in a home setting, they will be posted on the SPCA adoption website,” the organization noted.
They add that if anyone is struggling to take care of an animal, they can contact the SPCA for help.
