SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. to proactively close Highway 3 and Highway 99 on Saturday as storm arrives

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 7:39 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Environment Canada issues Red-level weather alert as province braces for more storms' B.C. floods: Environment Canada issues Red-level weather alert as province braces for more storms
WATCH: Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan at Environment and Climate Change Canada said on Friday that the department issued a red-level weather alert for British Columbia as more storms are expected to hit the province.

Travellers in British Columbia are being warned of major highway closures Saturday, as the province prepares for the next in a series of storms expected to soak the South Coast.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation said it is “proactively closing” Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

Both stretches of highway were the sites of significant landslides following the Nov. 14 atmospheric river that triggered disasters around southwestern B.C.

The province only recently reopened the routes to essential traffic.

Read more: Environment Canada issues first ‘red level alert’ ahead of back-to-back storms in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Minister provides update on highways, infrastructure' B.C. floods: Minister provides update on highways, infrastructure
B.C. floods: Minister provides update on highways, infrastructure

“The highway infrastructure in these areas is extremely vulnerable following recent storms and more heavy rain in the forecast poses an additional risk,” the ministry said in a media release.

Trending Stories

The closures will be re-evaluated Sunday morning based on conditions, the ministry said, and motorists are urged to keep a close eye on DriveBC for updates.

The province will also close Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope on Saturday afternoon, while BC Hydro releases water from the Jones Lake Reservoir which is also being hit by heavy rains.

Read more: Trans Mountain Pipeline hoping for a reduced restart next week, but weather remains uncertain

“Each release will discharge additional water toward areas of Highway 1 that were previously affected in the Nov. 14 storm,” the ministry said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This additional flow – combined with the increased precipitation and already high stream flows – poses a risk of impact to Highway 1 in the Laidlaw area.”

It was not immediately clear how long the stretch of Highway 1 would be closed.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mayor says flood recovery could cost billions' Abbotsford mayor says flood recovery could cost billions
Abbotsford mayor says flood recovery could cost billions

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a “red level alert” about back-to-back atmospheric rivers anticipated to bring heavy rain to southwestern B.C. between Saturday and Sunday, and again between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storms have prompted concerns about more destruction in areas still dealing with flooding, damaged infrastructure or weakened landscapes.

Read more: Justin Trudeau tours flood-impacted areas of Abbotsford, B.C.

Between 60 and 80 millimetres of rain could fall in Gibsons and the areas from Vancouver to the Fraser Valley on Saturday, while up to 100 mm could fall closer to the mountains in the Lower Mainland and while Squamish could see up to 120 mm.

Story continues below advertisement

The heavy rain could also cause more snow to melt, further exacerbating the threat, according to Environment Canada.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagHighway tagBC Floods tagHighway 3 tagBC Flood taghighway closure tagHighway 99 tagAtmospheric River tagBC road closures tagroad closures this weekend tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers