Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit B.C. flood zone Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 11:18 pm
Click to play video: '‘We’ll see what God has in store’: Anxiety rises in flood-ravaged parts of B.C. as more rain falls' ‘We’ll see what God has in store’: Anxiety rises in flood-ravaged parts of B.C. as more rain falls
WATCH: British Columbia is getting soaked again, with a parade of storms expected in the days ahead. Parts of the province are still trying to recover from floods that struck more than a week ago. Heather Yourex-West reports on the anxiety among people in Abbotsford, and how they're preparing for more rain.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit British Columbia Friday, as the province continues to clean up after devastating floods and landslides triggered by a powerful atmospheric river.

Trudeau is slated to visit Victoria and Abbotsford, the hard-hit Fraser Valley community which remains partially underwater and at risk of more flooding as a new system of three storms rolls in.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. mayor worried about floods from Washington as heavy rain begins

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister is expected to tour the flood zone and meet with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders and volunteers.

Trending Stories

Trudeau will later meet with Premier John Horgan in Victoria and hold a 5:30 p.m. media availability.

Read more: First of next three atmospheric rivers makes landfall in B.C.

On Thursday, B.C. opened a key stretch of the Trans-Canada highway through Abbotsford, easing a traffic bottleneck and helping to restore fractured supply lines in the province.

That community remained on alert and under a flood watch Thursday night, as more heavy rain pounded the region raising concerns the Nooksack River in Washington state could flood again, sending more water pouring north of the border. Two more rain storms are expected in the coming days.

Crews have been working continuously since last week to repair and buttress dikes surrounding the Sumas Prairie lowlands, some of which remain under more than two metres of water.

Click to play video: 'The latest from the flooding in BC' The latest from the flooding in BC
The latest from the flooding in BC
